Ravens, waterfalls, Schiehallion, rock, beetles, lochs, slow worm, bracken, hare bells, Buachaille Etive Mor, and cherry bakewell tarts.
4 Replies to “Craig Varr.”
Adore this painting.
Thanks Liza for your lovely words 🙂
Is it for sale, can’t see it on Findra or Tatha websites so assume it’s gone.
Hi Liza, if you email me at dominiquecameron3@gmail.com we can discuss. Thanks Dominique
