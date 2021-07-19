Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Thaney – Rebecca Sharp and Dominique Cameron.

Friend and writer Rebecca Sharp’s poem ‘Thaney’ has been selected for the Stanza’s poetry map of Scotland. Click on the link to read it. It came about from a painting I made about the scottish story of Thenaw, a princess, pregnant out of wedlock who was thrown from Traprain Law, but survived to give birth to a son who would become St Mungo.

It is a beautiful poem and I am so chuffed it made the collection.

https://stanzapoetry.org/blog/poetry-map-scotland-poem-no-407

4 Replies to “Thaney – Rebecca Sharp and Dominique Cameron.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s