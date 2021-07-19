Thaney – Rebecca Sharp and Dominique Cameron.

Friend and writer Rebecca Sharp’s poem ‘Thaney’ has been selected for the Stanza’s poetry map of Scotland. Click on the link to read it. It came about from a painting I made about the scottish story of Thenaw, a princess, pregnant out of wedlock who was thrown from Traprain Law, but survived to give birth to a son who would become St Mungo.

It is a beautiful poem and I am so chuffed it made the collection.

https://stanzapoetry.org/blog/poetry-map-scotland-poem-no-407