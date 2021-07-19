Friend and writer Rebecca Sharp’s poem ‘Thaney’ has been selected for the Stanza’s poetry map of Scotland. Click on the link to read it. It came about from a painting I made about the scottish story of Thenaw, a princess, pregnant out of wedlock who was thrown from Traprain Law, but survived to give birth to a son who would become St Mungo.
It is a beautiful poem and I am so chuffed it made the collection.
https://stanzapoetry.org/blog/poetry-map-scotland-poem-no-407
4 Replies to “Thaney – Rebecca Sharp and Dominique Cameron.”
Beautiful words Beautiful painting
Thanks so much Frances, I’ll tell Rebecca 🙂 x
Agree with Frances and both counts. Love the colours in this painting.
Thanks so much Liza ! 🙂
