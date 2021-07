Bay of the stranger, bay of the churches, bay of the promise, its gaelic meaning disputed. In this small place a chambered cairn, a standing stone and a township cleared in 1828 to make way for a sheep farm. Willow and alder flank the edges of the burn. Sheep folds, kail yards. The walls of houses, their corners rounded, give way to thresholds marking the comings and goings of families. Not gone away.

