The Moor – Mark goodwin, Dominique Cameron.

Hi, a quick update with the book. I have now sold out, which is great. A huge thank you to everyone who bought a copy. We have entered ‘Moor’ into the Banff Mountain Book Festival. If we do well and it creates an interest then we will proably look at doing another print run. So if you do want a copy but didn’t get one then hopefully there will be another opportunity. I’ll keep you posted .

Also to add there will be a number of copies available at Fidra Fine art when the exhibition of paintings opens on 22nd August .

Thank you again for all your support and kind words about our collaboration.

Dominique x

