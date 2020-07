I have a limited amount of copies of ‘Moor’ for sale. It is a portrait of Rannoch Moor with paintings and drawings by myself and poetry from Mark Goodwin and the wonderful design is by Iain Sarjeant. The work will be exhibited at Fidra Fine Art in August. The cost is £15 which includes post and packing in the UK. Please email me – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com- if you would like a copy. I promise to get back to you as soon as I can. Thanks, Dominique .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related