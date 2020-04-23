Through the fields to the woods.

Oil on panel -25 x 20 cm.

This is the beginning of a collaboration with a poet friend Chris Turnbull from Ontario, Canada. We often speak with each other on social media and met a couple of years ago in Edinburgh, fleetingly. I have loved her work for ages and am delighted to work with her on this project. We are intending to ‘trade’ local walks that we are taking whilst in Lockdown. We will respond to each others text or photographs or drawings/paintings of our respective perambulations, whilst also offering our own reflections on our known landscapes. I don’t know where it will go, or what it might become but the similarities and differences will be interesting for us both.