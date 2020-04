Oil on panel – 100 x 80 cm.

This it where it ends – Dreaming Peatbogs, the point at which I will go no further. A week of brushing, wiping, stripping, and smearing has brought me here. I have been holding my breath for days.

The title is a line from one of Mark Goodwins poems and whose poetry will be alongside the drawings and paintings of Rannoch Moor in a book we are currently working on. His words have kept me company through this work.