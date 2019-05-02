Posted on May 2, 2019 by dominiquefcameronWest side Mixed media on panel – 148 x 52 cm Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 Replies to “West side”
Loving your work as always Dominique. I am all set for Open Studios this weekend. Looking forward to it, now all the work is done!
Sheila

Hi Sheila, thanks for that and good luck this weekend, hope it goes really well. Sorry I can’t make it over I am in Galloway for a show in Kircudbright. Let us know how you get on. Dominique
