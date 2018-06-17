A silver rain cloaks the coast as it slips into evening. Fishing boats steam from the harbour mouth to grounds where the shoals dart, flash, switch; weaving their own nets, to catch the last embers of light from days end.
A silver rain cloaks the coast as it slips into evening. Fishing boats steam from the harbour mouth to grounds where the shoals dart, flash, switch; weaving their own nets, to catch the last embers of light from days end.
One Reply to “Sea sketch.”
Beautiful
LikeLiked by 1 person