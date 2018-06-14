Forth -southwesterly storm force 10 decreasing gale force 8.

Today’s forecast – windy, very windy. Definitely a painting day so headed out to Fife Ness with big paper to try and record something of the sea. Even weighted down with stones the paper kept flying away either down the beach on in my face. Not laughing three hours later….. However a fabulous afternoon, and the finished painting looks a bit battered around the edges as I did walking back over the golf course not making eye contact with the golfers who probably had their own thoughts on how I looked .

Acrylic and charcoal on paper – 140 x 60 cm.