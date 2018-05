The wood has awoken. Gone the bare earth and bones of trees. Wild garlic, bluebells. An endless breath of green shimmers, flares, spins, laughs. This youthful fragility squeezes a heart to bursting. The sky has topsy-turvied to meet the woodland floor with patches of bluebells and forget-me-nots, enough to make a pair of sailors breeks. Constellations of white stars sweep beneath the trees to the edges of the burn, their light marking my way.

