2 Replies to “Night woods.”

    1. Hi May, thanks so much. I am showing at the Tatha gallery from end of next week – part of a four person show and then I have a solo show in September with Fidra of all my woodland work this year. Really excited to see all of that come together. Will be tweeting and writing about it nearer the time and I’ll let you know the dates should you be over. Thanks for your comments May really appreciated x

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s