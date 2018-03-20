Posted on March 20, 2018 by dominiquefcameronNight woods. Oil on paper 33 x 23 cm Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 Replies to “Night woods.”
I’ve been looking through your website, Dominique. Such beautiful, beautiful work. Are you exhibiting anywhere just now?
Best wishes,
May
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi May, thanks so much. I am showing at the Tatha gallery from end of next week – part of a four person show and then I have a solo show in September with Fidra of all my woodland work this year. Really excited to see all of that come together. Will be tweeting and writing about it nearer the time and I’ll let you know the dates should you be over. Thanks for your comments May really appreciated x
LikeLike