Snowdrops and sun.

Mixed media on paper 140 x 60 cm.

Early morning sun catches the very tops of the trees, a golden halo as I look up. Down below green tips of snowdrops are pushing their way through the earth, a sign that the light is slowly returning. And yet the forecast is for snow, so it is far from spring. This January sun has no warmth. The beauty of the day is walking into this landscape, holding my breath. I paint, crossing the border, fixing a memory which, by its very nature remains uncertain, flawed.