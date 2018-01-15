Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Snowdrops and sun.

 

DSC_4325

Mixed media on paper 140 x 60 cm.

Early morning sun catches the very tops of the trees, a golden halo as I look up. Down below green tips of snowdrops are pushing their way through the earth, a sign that the light is slowly returning. And yet the forecast is for snow, so it is far from spring. This January sun has no warmth. The beauty of the day is walking into this landscape, holding my breath. I paint, crossing the border, fixing a memory which, by its very nature remains uncertain, flawed.

One Reply to “Snowdrops and sun.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s