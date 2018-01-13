Posted on January 13, 2018 by dominiquefcameronWinter sun. Ink and charcoal on paper – 23 x 33 cm Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 Replies to “Winter sun.”
Your work is so exquisite. I really look forward to each new post. I wish you continuing success.
A cold winter sun we have been lucky so far weatherwise – it looks like a great wee forest haven you have over there Dominique – a great place for your magic to take place 👌 exceptional
