In with the new……

Mixed media on paper – triptych – 180 x 84 cm.

The wee small hours. Dark and rainy as I drive. I have a plan to paint the wood as it emerges from night and I’m a little scared truth be told. As I walk through the trees the torch beam throws long shadows, strange shapes. Its better with it turned off but it’s hard to find paper, paint, brushes, water. Fumbling in black, painting black in blackness. Noises – I scan with the torch, nothing, probably deer. An owl hoots. Quite suddenly I see the sky fill with stars. Still. Little by little, tones of grey seep silently, making sense of this landscape. The sky lightens unhurriedly. A new day, a new year.