Ink and charcoal on paper – 33 x 22 cm.
Thank you to everyone who has looked, liked, commented and supported me this year. It is very much appreciated. Wishing you all a wonderful Christmas and a hearty Hogmanay. Dominique x
4 Replies to “Woods end.”
Fantastic. 🤸🏻♀️🤸🏻♀️🤸🏻♀️🤸🏻♀️🤸🏻♀️🤸🏻♀️🤸🏻♀️🤸🏻♀️🤸🏻♀️🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲
Cheers K, much appreciated as ever 🙂 x
Been following you for some months now. Haven’t commented before but love your work and found it very inspiring – thank you.
All best for 2018
Thanks so much Mary:)
