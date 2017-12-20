Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Woods end.

 

 

DSC_4205

 

Ink and charcoal on paper – 33 x 22 cm.

 

Thank you to everyone who has looked, liked, commented and supported me this year. It is very much appreciated. Wishing you all a wonderful Christmas and a hearty Hogmanay.   Dominique x

4 Replies to “Woods end.”

  1. Fantastic. 🤸🏻‍♀️🤸🏻‍♀️🤸🏻‍♀️🤸🏻‍♀️🤸🏻‍♀️🤸🏻‍♀️🤸🏻‍♀️🤸🏻‍♀️🤸🏻‍♀️🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲

  2. Been following you for some months now. Haven’t commented before but love your work and found it very inspiring – thank you.
    All best for 2018

