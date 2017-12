The wood feels exposed this morning, wind echoes a memory of sleep as I walk. I am getting a new view of the wood in winter, this steep sided fissure in the landscape. The geography and geology reveal its bones. Here in my favourite place a copse of young beech trees mimic the curves of the burn below, rising upwards, away.

I sit listening to the wind roaring and closing my eyes I am all at once at sea.

Mixed media on paper 140 x 60 cm.