Rocks below the lighthouse at Fife Ness, the most easterly point in Fife. From here on a clear day you can see north past the Angus Glens almost to the Cairngorms and south past Dunbar on the way to St Abbs and the English border. A wide wide view.
Mixed media on paper – 76 x 55 cm.
3 Replies to “The lighthouse.”
Well done…when color get out of the way. You drawing soars.
Thanks Michael, really kind of you 🙂
It creates a sound in my mind and an ache in my heart. Poetic.
