The lighthouse.

 

DSC_4098

 

 

Rocks below the lighthouse at Fife Ness, the most easterly point in Fife. From here on a clear day you can see north past the Angus Glens almost to the Cairngorms and south past Dunbar on the way to St Abbs and the  English border. A wide wide view.

Mixed media on paper  – 76 x 55 cm.

