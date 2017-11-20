It rained in the woods today.

The heavens open. Leaves tremble all around me with the splashing of raindrops. A gunmetal, pewter sky keeps the tin lid on things as I wait for a break in the weather. I know, I watched the forecast but the optimist in me says it will be fine…….

Beech trees with their fiery copper boughs stretch to their very tips like dancers in sequins, casting shimmering flames through the air. I hold my breath with excitement.

The rain comes down harder, paint sliding off the paper, charcoal dissolving on touch. An image of tear stained mascara running down a face. By the end the paper is more like a wrung out handkerchief as I finally decide it is time to leave, but the feeling of this place today is caught, fleetingly, in black and white. Pretending to be an old romantic movie, a soft smudge of a day.

142 x 60 cm