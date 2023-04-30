Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Up With The Larks exhibition.

Dominique, work Nov 22 07/11/22 Picture by Gary Doak Photography

Hello, my solo show ‘Up With The Larks’ with Fidra Fine Art in Gullane, East Lothian opens on Saturday 6th May and runs through to the 18th June.

The preview is on Saturday 2-5 pm. Please do come along, it would be lovely to see you !

Dominique x

7 Replies to “Up With The Larks exhibition.”

  1. Dear Dominique,

    Congratulations ‼️ Looks perfect

    I hope very much I can see your work in 3d one day

    the photo of you is superb

    Sending love and all good wishes. You should be very happy. The gallery will look amazing ‼️

    All best Frances xx

    >

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

