Hello, my solo show ‘Up With The Larks’ with Fidra Fine Art in Gullane, East Lothian opens on Saturday 6th May and runs through to the 18th June.
The preview is on Saturday 2-5 pm. Please do come along, it would be lovely to see you !
Dominique x
7 Replies to “Up With The Larks exhibition.”
Dear Dominique,
Congratulations ‼️ Looks perfect
I hope very much I can see your work in 3d one day
the photo of you is superb
Sending love and all good wishes. You should be very happy. The gallery will look amazing ‼️
All best Frances xx
Thank you Frances for everything, and I think the show will look wonderful too ! Very nervous and excited ! xx
Love the photos- where’s that wonderful graffiti’d building. Hoping I can make the PV. Your new work looks very exciting!
Hi liza, the building is waht remains of the old paper mill at Inverkeithing – worked well for the shoot 🙂 And do hope you can make it over to the PV, be really lovely to see you 🙂 x
I’ll have to seek it out next time I’m over that way! Perfect for the photo shoot. Hope to see you on Saturday.
Congratulations Dominique and Fidra
👏👏👏
All the best for your exhibition …. Ace work!
Thanks John !:) x
