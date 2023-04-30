Up With The Larks exhibition.

Dominique, work Nov 22 07/11/22 Picture by Gary Doak Photography

Hello, my solo show ‘Up With The Larks’ with Fidra Fine Art in Gullane, East Lothian opens on Saturday 6th May and runs through to the 18th June.

The preview is on Saturday 2-5 pm. Please do come along, it would be lovely to see you !

Dominique x