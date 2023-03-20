This work is part of a solo show with Fidra Fine Art which runs from May 6th – June 18th. I do hope you might be able to make it along. There is a publication to coincide with the exhibition – ‘Up With The Larks’ which is currently at the printers and will be ready shortly. I’ll keep you posted ! Dominique x
3 Replies to “Into the woods.”
Beautiful Dominique !! Ambiguous and evocative. And spooky
Congratulations on solo show Will order the publication Well done ‼️‼️‼️
Thanks Frances !!
Love this piece. I find it cheerful and not at all spooky. Looking forward to the exhibition.
