Into the woods.

Acrylic on panel – 122 x 60cm.

This work is part of a solo show with Fidra Fine Art which runs from May 6th – June 18th. I do hope you might be able to make it along. There is a publication to coincide with the exhibition – ‘Up With The Larks’ which is currently at the printers and will be ready shortly. I’ll keep you posted ! Dominique x

