Posted on October 14, 2022 by dominiquefcameronYesnaby, Orkney. Oil on plywood panel – 25 x 20 cm. Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 Replies to “Yesnaby, Orkney.”
Enjoying these Orkney pieces enormously. I have such fond memories of my visits there this is bringing it back to life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, thanks so much Liza ! x
LikeLike
Delightful painterly abstraction colour and mark making love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant, thanks George !
LikeLike