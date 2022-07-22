Posted on July 22, 2022 by dominiquefcameronDockyard. Mixed media on panel -25 x 20 cm. Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 Replies to “Dockyard.”
Love this ! Reminds me slightly of Roger Hilton.
interesting tension between abstraction and figuration And subtle colour.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks F, yes reminds me also of Hilton somehow, and like you say, an intersting tension. Enjoyed working on this 🙂
LikeLike
You said it much better than I could.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this, D – the Roger Hilton energy and form is there – I must dig out the book I have of his paintings. Hope you’re well. I’m beginning to work again after a long hiatus so feeling hopeful,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi M, lovely to hear from you and thanks for the kind words as always – glad you like it and yes the energy is something I constantly strive for , as if the spoken word and internal thought comes out as line and form. And so glad to hear you are working again, am so pleased for you. I’ll have to come over and see you sometime soon, perhaps you can show me something of the Clyde – that would be grand 🙂
LikeLike