Drumcarrow, midsummer.

A walk with you all up the track, old friends, new faces. Up the hill, this iron age land of circles, defensive and domestic see us sitting and taking it all in. A sound bowl ushers in the poetry we made, me and her for this place on this day of light. Warm conversations and cups of tea. Time to leave and walk back a different way to the cars at the roadside where we all agree what a splendid time was had. We leave our words on the hill.

Thanks to Rebecca Sharp for our excellent collaboration on this site specific, poetry and walking performance.

