Spring walk.

Mixed media on panel – 84 x 100 cm.

In the fields earth mounded in rows, neatly parted, comb down to the sea. Over the stile all is green with spring unburrowing now winter has retreated. Green and green and pink where rock shoulders through, all elbows and shins and ankle boned. And here a giant stone arch, we walk under an armpit. Gorse perfume drifts up to the song of the skylark, falling back down as silver stars for gannets in an upside down sky.

