Mixed media on paper – 23 x 30 cm.

For artist George Wyllie .

I see the Puffer sailing on a sixties carpet next to the skirting board and a three pin socket peering over the deck in Bill and Doreen’s hallway. Crouching down it seems to grin back at me like a small boy bursting with dreams of life to come and for the joke he just told.- Thank you George.