A sketch from a walk up the hill this morning. Yellowhammers, siskin, kestrel, robin. Watching darkening cloud over Edinburgh.
3 Replies to “Cloud over the Forth sketch.”
Love the posts I’m away to paint at kincraig point Sent from my iPhone
That’s brilliant, have a great afternoon – the clouds are braw today 🙂
ABSOKUTEKY beautiful colours of the earth
