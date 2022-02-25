Daffodils flowering in the verge. A thrush sings for me from a hawthorn, it would fill anyone’s heart. The sky is full of birdsong this morning and a woodpecker thrums in the wood. I meet a walker and we stop for a chat, share stories of ourselves. I am told to pop in any time I am passing. Swans on the loch, a ploughed field. The softest blue sky and a warm sun.
2 Replies to “Kilconquhar Loch.”
Beautiful lines
Thanks Frances, not much but just a sense of a wonderful walk this morning 🙂
