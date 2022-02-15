Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Movements.

Plein air drawing at the Buachaiile.

Snow water trickles, pools, slips down in search of more level ground. Two climbers in red jackets belay, traverse, make a pitch for the summit. A pair of golden eagles circle still higher, watch the movements below.

