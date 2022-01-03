Posted on by dominiquefcameron

January Sale.

Happy new year !

I’m having a sale of small works as part of the artists support pledge scheme , so for every £1000 I make I pledge to buy another artists work.

Below are the pieces available. If you are interested email me at – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com. All works are unframed.

A huge thanks for all your support,

Dominique x

Buachaille Etive Mor – oil on wood – 15 x 10 cm – SOLD.
Winter field – Oil on wood – 25 x 20 cm – SOLD.
Charcoal on board – 23 x 30 cm – £100
River Eden, Fife – Oil on panel -25 x 20 cm – SOLD.
Rannoch Moor, Winter – Oil on plywood – 37 x 28 cm – SOLD.
Hawthorn – charcoal on panel – 25 x 20 cm – £100.
Ockle, Ardnamurchan – Oil on panel – 35 x 28 cm – SOLD.
Evening Star, Peterhead – Oil and acrylic on canvas – 30 x 30 cm -SOLD.
Shore – oil on wood -23 x 20 cm – SOLD.
Charcoal on plywood – Rannoch Moor – 55 x 40 cm – SOLD.
December fields – oil on panel -25 x 20 cm- SOLD.

2 Replies to “January Sale.”

