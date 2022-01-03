Happy new year !
I’m having a sale of small works as part of the artists support pledge scheme , so for every £1000 I make I pledge to buy another artists work.
Below are the pieces available. If you are interested email me at – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com. All works are unframed.
A huge thanks for all your support,
Dominique x
2 Replies to “January Sale.”
Hi Dominique – Happy New Year! Is it possible to buy a couple of pieces in your sale? Evening Star and Shore if still available.
All the best,
May x
Hi May, just emailed you, thats great, thanks so much :)x
