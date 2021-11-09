The river turns estuarine here. It runs slow and brown. Mudflats pewter sheen in the low sun. Bony reeds crackle. Oystercatchers, redshank, curlew, their songs echo across the hills. The tide is turning out there.
One Reply to “Estuary”
Love the drawing ! Very open Be great to
See painting in cool
Colours
