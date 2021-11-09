Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Estuary

The river turns estuarine here. It runs slow and brown. Mudflats pewter sheen in the low sun. Bony reeds crackle. Oystercatchers, redshank, curlew, their songs echo across the hills. The tide is turning out there.

One Reply to "Estuary"

