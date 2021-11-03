Posted on November 3, 2021November 3, 2021 by dominiquefcameronKeel. Oil on wood -27 x 42 cm. Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 Replies to “Keel.”
Lovely colours and composition
Thanks Frances x
Hi Dominique,
Your new work different and unique. Very very lovely….makes the eye travel the piece.
Tom will be in Pittenweem this Saturday for about a week, checking on everything. I opened a retail store here so doing Christmas but will be coming over with him in April.
Hope things are well with you and Alan.
Much love,
Kathleen
Hi K, thanks. Sure we’ll catch up with Tom and see you next year ! Hope the store is going well, look forward to hearing about the venture 🙂 Dx
