This is a drawing made in response to a poem from Rebecca Sharp called ‘Passerine’ which was made after our last visit to Drumcarrow Craig as we walked and drew and talked and looked and listened. The final line of her poem is – So damn blue .
2 Replies to “So damn blue.”
Beautiful blue 😊
🙂
