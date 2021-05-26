A boat called ‘Dignity’.

Soft, wet blanket of rain pins down the landscape. A man in green wellies schluffs along the road with a bottle of milk, a woman hurries on with a daily paper under her arm. The coverlet starts to lift in the southwest corner, toes of cloud poke out from under, wiggling the rest of the warm dry sky to rise. Drawing the sheds at the far end of the harbour. Iron rails descend the slope to the waters edge, where once boats were built and launched. At the top of the slipway a rowing boat planted with scarlet tulips named ‘Dignity’. A shower of rain returns spotting the paper .

