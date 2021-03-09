Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Field Notes.

The book to accompany the project on my local landscape is here. Each copy is £15 which includes postage. If you would like one then email me at – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com. It looks fantastic thanks to Gary Doak’s photography and Iain Sarjeant’s design. Thanks to both of them for getting this publication together, it has meant a great deal .

Many of the pieces in the book will be part of a three person exhibition starting on April 9th with Tatha Gallery. You will be able to view the images on their website and buy online if you want any of the work. We are hoping that it might be possible to visit in person before the end of the show which ends the in the first week of May. Fingers crossed…….

Dominique

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s