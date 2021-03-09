Field Notes.

The book to accompany the project on my local landscape is here. Each copy is £15 which includes postage. If you would like one then email me at – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com. It looks fantastic thanks to Gary Doak’s photography and Iain Sarjeant’s design. Thanks to both of them for getting this publication together, it has meant a great deal .

Many of the pieces in the book will be part of a three person exhibition starting on April 9th with Tatha Gallery. You will be able to view the images on their website and buy online if you want any of the work. We are hoping that it might be possible to visit in person before the end of the show which ends the in the first week of May. Fingers crossed…….

