Yemen appeal.

This morning I listened to the Today programme on Radio 4 as I do every morning, to hear a report that the United Nations has warned that Yemen is going to face the worst famine the world has ever seen unless it can secure four billion dollars to keep aid operations there afloat. Education is one of the casualties of the war. Journalist Orla Guerin – @OrlaGuerin and her producer Clare Read visited a school in Taiz. She says many of the teachers have not been paid by the Government for years so many have left altogether. In one c;assroom she finds a substitute teacher – Ahmed, a nine year old boy. He is the best student in the chool they are told and he has been blind since birth. He wants to be a teacher when he grows up. In the meantime he has a wish list -” a new school, chairs, doors, windows, black boards, lights and bateries. The most important thing is that they work .” They hear gunshot and explosions often and are scared they will die, and yet they still attend school clinging to their education now more than ever.

I heard this and thought I just wanted to do something, however small to help. There is a British charity called the Read foundation – readfoundation.org.uk, @Read_Foundation, that has established an emergency multi- educational programme to assist ongoing childhood learning.

So with this in mind I am going to try and do a small bit to help. Listed below are a selection of drawings/paintings that I am offering for sale with all proceeds, minus postage, to go to this charity. If you are able to help that would be wonderful . Thanks so much for reading.

Dominique.

All of the paintings measure approx 25 x 20 cm and are unframed. The price is £125 each which includes the postage costs.

To Crow wood – SOLD.

Path along the burn SOLD.

Snow tree – SOLD.

Cabbage fields – SOLD.

Glencoe – SOLD.