Posted on by dominiquefcameron

The white horse of Drumcarrow Craig.

Mixed media on panel – 25 x 20 cm.

A drawing about a place called Drumcarrow Craig in Fife. It is a small hill a short distance from St Andrews, an extinct volcanic plug where the remains of an iron age broch still stand and the outline of at least three hut circles . The hill is scattered with small boulders, exposed slabs of olivine dolerite, with small pools and bog. There are white horses . It is the start of another new project with writer and friend Rebecca Sharp. We will be working together and independently to explore this small landscape- as Rebecca says….’the stories , voices and buried/dreamt things’. This is my reflection, and initial response.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s