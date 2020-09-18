Posted on September 18, 2020 by dominiquefcameronSparkling Star in the harbour this morning. Gouache and charcoal on apaer – 52 x 32 cm. Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 Replies to “Sparkling Star in the harbour this morning.”
Lovely picture, Dominique. I was in the East Neuk last weekend for the first time. Spent a couple of nights there. So beautiful…
Och you should have popped in for a cuppa ! Next time you’re over 🙂 Lots love x
