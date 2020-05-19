Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Field edge.

 

DSC_3547a

Oil on panel -25 x 20 cm.

 

Stepping out into the light from the wood, stepping over the line, into the field. The wood, the field. The field, the wood – each have there own temporal planes, their own time zones. The field shrieks its haste, it knows the future is short, a season is all. The wood shrugs, it knows its own history, the stories, an unbroken line stretching away.  Its cycle is time-less. Crossing these planes of time is jolting, exhilirating. There has been no rain for weeks. I come back with dust from the field and mud from the wood on my boots.

