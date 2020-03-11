Posted on by dominiquefcameron

‘We have no prairies/to slice a big sun at evening.’

 

DSC_2631a

 

 

Oil on panel – 200 x 84 cm..

‘We have no prairies/ to slice a big sun at evening’ – Seamus Heaney ‘Bogland’.

This is my final large work of Rannoch Moor. In the next few weeks I will start on next year’s project – Glencoe. Just down the road from Rannoch the landscape changes from one of endless expanse to an ever narrowing pass, where the mountains squeeze and hold you in their grasp before realeasing you into the valley below. It is an intense experience, in ways so very different to Rannoch and a challenge I want to try and meet.

I have another trip up to Rannoch shortly to make one final work. As with all my projects it feels sad to be leaving. My connections to these places become very close and as I may have said before, the resulting work I make feel as much portrait as landscape. I hope I have done justice in some way to the vast, wild beauty that is Rannoch Moor. Traversing the Moor, one is walking on time, beneath, our history is bottomless.

 

DSC_2621a

DSC_2624a

 

(Details from painting.)

