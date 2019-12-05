Rain, Rannoch Moor.

Charcoal and watercolour on paper – 140 x 60 cm.

I apologise for the quality of the picture, I’m waiting for the day to brighten and I can take the piece outside and photograph it. I’ll replace it with a better photograph as soon as I can. Anyway I wanted to show you the first large work I have made about the moor. This landscape covers fifty square miles bounded to the north by Rannoch station and to the south by the A82 which travels along into Glencoe. It’s this vast expanse I want to try and articulate and its apparent emptiness ( although of course it teems with life). I am beginning to understand how to talk about here. Exciting !