Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Rain, Rannoch Moor.

 

 

DSC_1655b

 

Charcoal and watercolour on paper – 140 x 60 cm.

I apologise for the quality of the picture, I’m waiting for the day to brighten and I can take the piece outside and photograph it. I’ll replace it with a better photograph as soon as I can. Anyway I wanted to show you the first large work I have made about the moor. This landscape covers fifty square miles bounded to the north by Rannoch station and to the south by the A82 which travels along into Glencoe. It’s this vast expanse I want to try and articulate and its apparent emptiness ( although of course it teems with life). I am beginning to understand how to talk about here. Exciting !

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s