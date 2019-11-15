This is a drawing from a few years ago now, when I was doing my masters at Dundee art school. This is for E a dear friend who sadly passed away this week. She liked this drawing. I miss her. And its also for friends and the conversation we had yesterday.
4 Replies to “Old man Dundee”
Good beautiful sketch of old man
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seeing this made me wobble on my walking stick, Dominique – so lovely to chat to you yesterday. Mx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no I hope I didn’t make you wobble too much !!Dx
LikeLike
nice change. the eye wants to travel! – thank you Diana Vreeland. xo K
>
LikeLiked by 1 person