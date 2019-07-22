Posted on July 22, 2019July 22, 2019 by dominiquefcameronThe sky in my hands. Rannoch moor. Charcoal and watercolour on wood – 55 x 40 cm Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
I love the foreboding dark creepiness of old Rannoch Moor it’s full of spiritual character of supernatural wonder a place very haunted from feuding clansmen to water horse spirits that used to prey on unsuspecting travellers – watch how you go Dominique 👍☺️
I think thats why I like it – the undercurrents of peril !
