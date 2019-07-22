2 Replies to “The sky in my hands.”

  1. I love the foreboding dark creepiness of old Rannoch Moor it’s full of spiritual character of supernatural wonder a place very haunted from feuding clansmen to water horse spirits that used to prey on unsuspecting travellers – watch how you go Dominique 👍☺️

