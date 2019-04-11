Sketch from my first visit today to the Isle of May. These are the cliffs on the west side of the island. I’ll get to the puffins next time !! Maybe…….
Sketch from my first visit today to the Isle of May. These are the cliffs on the west side of the island. I’ll get to the puffins next time !! Maybe…….
One Reply to “May Isle”
This looks like “the wall” on GAME OF THRONES.
Tom is binge watching. apparently the next season, the last installment comes on sunday. it’s so violent!!!
Looking forward to being back in Fife April 24th. Can’t wait to see you, the village, the flowers, the art, and spring.
much love,
kathleen
>
LikeLike