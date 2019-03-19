2 Replies to “Exhibition dates”

  1. I wish I could attend but a wee bit off the beaten track for me but I do wish you all the very best for the exhibition – I note everyone listed on the Poster has letters after their name but none for Dominique – that’s not a problem for me to address here 😉 you have two sets of letters after your name known locally Dominique Cameron ODD (Order of the Dighty Dodgers) and Dominique Cameron ENSL (Extremely Nice Smiling Lass)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s