Charcoal and ink on paper – 34 x 17 cm

Weet.

A day and night and day of rain.

I walk the hill,

the steepit earth.

Ditches brim full of milky tea wash clotted cream foam to the margins.

A scuddie wind blaws.

I take a portrait of Ian in boilersuit and wellies.

He looks away in to the distance, every inch a farmer.