Oil on board – 30 x 20cm

Snowdrops, lager cans, a birds wing, an old marble. Tracks in the mud record the comings and goings of geese, tractors, boots. A lorry arrives with the galvanised steel for the new sheds. The driver says they’ll outlive him or I and tells me about the galvanising tanks that measure 15 metres in length and 4 metres deep, full to the brim with liquid zinc. I suggest it might not be nice to fall in. He asks who owns the giraffe sheep down the road. Looking puzzled he qualifies this with ‘I think they’re alpacas. What do we do with them ? Eat them ?’ he asks, to which I say I thought not, that we keep them for their wool .He reckons they might end up in a burger yet…. I record the sound of the turbines. The crops in the surrounding fields are sprouting. Grey, damp, drumlie skies.