Falkland workshop.

I will be running a workshop at the Falkland estate in Fife on the 13th April. It will be a day of walking, drawing, bookmaking, and story telling. The event can be booked by going to Eventbrite and registering.
Look forward to seeing you there !
www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dominique-cameron-a-walk-a-book-a-draw-a-story-tickets-55595339156
hi Domininique I have booked on your workshop and look forward to it very much. We met at the Pittenweem festival (my husband Larry was there too) and we had a wee chat about mindfulness and art. (You probably won’t remember.)
The event came up as free on the eventbrite page – just to let you know. I think it costs £40?
warm wishes Ratnadevi (Luise Holtbernd on the booking form) http://www.livingmindfulness.net
Hi Luise, great, looking forward to seing you there. Not sure why it says free on the site but it does state the fee further down. Sorry, hope thats ok . Anyway you’re right it is £40 for ther day’s workshop.
Anyway shall see you in April when the weather will be a bit warmer !
All the best
Dominique
