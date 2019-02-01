Falkland workshop.

I will be running a workshop at the Falkland estate in Fife on the 13th April. It will be a day of walking, drawing, bookmaking, and story telling. The event can be booked by going to Eventbrite and registering.

Look forward to seeing you there !

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dominique-cameron-a-walk-a-book-a-draw-a-story-tickets-55595339156