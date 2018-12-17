Posted on December 17, 2018 by dominiquefcameronHawthorn,Carrick Bay. Oil on panel – 35 x 28 cm. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 Replies to “Hawthorn,Carrick Bay.”
Lovely
Liked by 1 person
Thanks 🙂 And a Merry Christmas !
LikeLike
Gorgeous colours again Dominique I love that Green – one of these days I am going to buy one of your Paintings if it’s the last thing I do – they possess a magic quality that has me transfixed – Superb
Liked by 1 person
Thanks David 🙂 Merry Christmas !
LikeLike
I like this one much better than some of the previous ones. I may be an art philistine but I just don’t care for pieces when the art gets too abstract. This…this is more my speed. Very nice impression of the view. 🙂
Liked by 1 person
Thanks Maryann 🙂
LikeLike