Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Thundery showers and manure.

 

 

DSC_6343

Ink sketch from this mornings visit to the farm.

 

The morning slips quietly out of the door, unnoticed, unremarked. The sky dovetails the sea, muffled wool blanket song of wood pigeons. As I walk the toggle on my rucksack, tick, tick, ticking against a sketchbook with each step. I reach the big heap of manure, twice my height. I lay the paper in the dusty earth and draw. Dark clouds gather, all of a sudden tip, tip, tap, tapping, the ink runs, undoing, blooming flowers across the page. I pull up my hood and look a cow in the eye.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s